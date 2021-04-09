Lionel Messi: The last dance? April 9, 2021 22:01 3:16 min Lionel Messi will equal the record for most Clasico appearances on Sunday (AEST), but will it be his last? Highlights Barcelona Real Madrid Football Lionel Messi laliga El Clasico -Latest Videos 0:57 min Barty edges Rodgers in marathon at Charleston 1:14 min Messi on the cusp of El Clasico history 1:00 min A clash of the titans awaits in El Clasico 1:59 min Clasico legends preview 'greatest game' on Earth 5:10 min Coupe de France: Red Star v Lyon 1:57 min Swansea to boycott social media stand over abuse 1:30 min Pirlo to stick with Szczesny over Buffon 1:53 min Benzema braced for Clasico as title race heats up 2:27 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Athletic Club 0:38 min Leonardo hints at new Neymer, Mbappe deals