Lewandowski unveiled at Barca's Nou Camp August 5, 2022 23:40 2:09 min Robert Lewandowski addressed the media at his official presentation by Barcelona after he was greeted by 45,000 fans at Camp Nou. Interviews Barcelona Football Robert Lewandowski LaLiga