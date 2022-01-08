WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After a goalless first period, veteran Roberto Soldado put Levante ahead two minutes into the second half, but when Brian Olivan missed a penalty 21 minutes later, it seemed Levante's luck might not change having entered 2022 as the only winless club in Europe's top divisions.

Jose Campana then saw red eight minutes from time, moments after Fer Nino had seen what looked a good equaliser ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

But Levante struggled on, and Jose Luis Morales scored a second to secure a first win since April 2021 deep in stoppage-time.

Levante is now only three points behind Cadiz – which it meets next in what will be an epic six-pointer – and five behind Alaves and Elche as it looks to avoid relegation from LaLiga. After Cadiz, Getafe will host Levante in what will be another relegation battle.

Defeat has left Mallorca righting the drop as well, sitting now in 16th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.