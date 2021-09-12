Espanyol had failed to score in its opening three games since returning to the top flight – and a joint-LaLiga record eight matches stretching back into its last campaign at this level – but it took the lead through Raul de Tomas's 40th-minute header.

That was a deserved opener for the host in a half it dominated and Diego Simeone responded by making a triple substitution at half-time and changing system.

Simeone's alternations ultimately paid off in an incredible conclusion to the contest as Lemar – one of those brought on – found a winner deep into added time after Yannick Carrasco had got the champion back on level terms 20 minutes earlier.