Adnan Januzaj's 87th-minute equaliser saw Real Sociedad fight back for a draw 1-1 at Atletico Madrid that secured a place in next season's Europa League.

Atleti looked on course for victory in its concluding LaLiga fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano after Koke's close-range finish in the first half.

But Januzaj's curling free-kick late on went through a crowded box and found a way past the otherwise superb Jan Oblak.

The point was enough for Atleti to claim third place in LaLiga but Sociedad was the happier of the two sides as it finished in sixth spot, when defeat would have left it without European football.