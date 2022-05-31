Barca appears the favourite to sign Bayern Munich talisman Lewandowski after he declared his "story was over" with the Bundesliga giant.

Poland star Lewandowksi has made clear his preference to join Barca, but Tebas suggested the Blaugrana must sell one of their prized assets to be able to fund the transfer.

😲 Another plot twist in the @lewy_official contract saga, with the @FCBayernEN striker trying to force a summer move!



📰 FULL STORY 👉 https://t.co/NkBEsJEv45 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/bDPjPPdrHt — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 31, 2022

"Barca already know what they have to do if they want to sign Lewandowski," Tebas said.

"They know our economic control rules perfectly. It's to avoid major economic problems. I don't know if they will sell [Frenkie] de Jong or Pedri.

"They know what they have to do, sell assets. Barca has had many accumulated losses in the last tax years, some of which could have been avoided and they have to stock the pantry.

"Just as Madrid have stocked up, Barcelona have emptied it. Today they cannot sign him [Lewandowski]."

But Barca president Laporta has not taken kindly to Tebas' advice, asking the LaLiga boss to stay out of matters that do not involve him.

"Regarding the statements by the president of the league saying that we cannot sign a player, I would like to remind him that his job is to watch over the interests of the league and the clubs," Laporta said in a message posted on Barca's Twitter.

"So with all due respect I ask that he abstains from commenting on whether or not we can sign a certain player, because he is obviously harming the interests of FC Barcelona.

"I don't know if he makes these comments voluntarily or involuntarily. If he does so voluntarily, it is very obvious that he is wanting to harm Barca's interests.

"And if he does it involuntarily, it is further proof of his verbal incontinence and the desire that the president of the league wants to take the limelight, and with all due respect, that is not his place."