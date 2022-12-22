Xavi is the "best coach in the world", according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

A product of La Masia, Barca's famous academy, Xavi won LaLiga eight times and the Champions League on four occasions with the Blaugrana in a playing career that coincided with one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

However, financial troubles have plagued Barca in recent times, and they have failed to match the glory days under Pep Guardiola.

Xavi returned to Barca as head coach in 2021 following Ronald Koeman's sacking, and despite an early Champions League exit, the former midfielder led the team to the LaLiga summit heading into the World Cup break.

The 42-year-old has outlined the need to deliver silverware at Camp Nou this season, and Laporta is encouraged.

Laporta believes Xavi is the best coach out there, and says the 42-year-old's emotional attachment with the club is helping him to bring success back to Camp Nou.

"I say we need to win titles this season. I totally agree with Xavi," Laporta told Barca TV.

"I am very lucky to have the best coach in the world, because Xavi, in addition to his great football knowledge, is a man who is always very interesting to listen to with his reasoning, who is also a club man and is very aligned with the club.

"We share moments together, and also we share much of everything that is being done, and I feel very accompanied and supported with Xavi and all his staff.

"They are people in whom we all have full confidence in their knowledge but also in their sense of the club, which is very important, very important."

Xavi's former midfield partner Sergio Busquets is still in the playing squad at Camp Nou, although he is out of contract at the end of the season.

The recently retired Spain international has been linked with Inter Miami, who are also potential suitors for Lionel Messi, but Laporta says Barca are keen to keep him.

"Xavi counts on [Busquets], and he wants him to continue," the president added. "In other words, what we want is that, if possible, he continues.

"There are reports now in the winter market that he had offers from MLS and others.

"Obviously, whatever Busquets decides is well decided, and the club will always be with him with what he needs and helping with what he needs. When the contract ends, then it will end.

"I don't know if he will decide this winter or continue until the end of the season. We want him to continue until the end of the season because Xavi has let me know [he still wants him].

"Busquets is also one of those that Barca is his home."