Lamela's strike in the dying stages was his third in his first two games for his new club, and it sealed a 1-0 win over Getafe and top spot in LaLiga.

The 29 year-old pounced on Rafa Mir's strike which cannoned off the post, turning the ball in to seal the win.

“We were not comfortable but in the last play we fought until the end because we knew we could score and get the win,” Lamela said. “Luckily we started with two victories and we will keep working hard so we can get better. We have a lot to improve.”

Lamela has been revitalised since moving to Spain after struggling for consistency at White Hart Lane.