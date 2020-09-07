Messi last week announced he would remain at Camp Nou against his wishes to avoid a legal battle with the club.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously stated his intention to Barca on a free transfer by exercising a clause in his contract at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Barca and LaLiga argued that option expired in June and any club wanting to acquire Messi's services must pay his €700million release clause or negotiate a fee.

Messi's representatives claimed the clause to leave for free was still active due to the season being extended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The impasse forced a U-turn from Messi but Tebas is adamant he would have taken the same stance with any player in the league.

"It wasn't my battle with Messi. I would have done the same if it had been Pepito Perez or any other player in our league," Tebas told Corriere della Sera.

"As a league we must defend the rules and promote justice: they must respect the contracts. Always. Whether you're called Messi or Pepito Perez.

"I personally don't see it as a battle with Messi and his team. I've got a special appreciation for Leo, I love him and the history he's created in our football over the past 20 years.

"How could I be at war with him? I repeat, my intervention was only so that contracts were respected. But it's clear that with Leo being involved, the media turned it into a giant story.

"Although his lawyers say the opposite, the contract is clear. In the end, I'm happy Messi will avoid a legal battle. He'll continue playing for the club of his dreams. I hope their relationship goes back to normal."

Messi's contract expires at the end of next season and asked about the possibility of him leaving following the 2020-21 campaign, Tebas said: "That will be his decision. The contract allows that to happen."

Serie A side Inter have been heavily linked with a move for Messi. On the possibility of a switch to the Italian top flight, Tebas said: "Italy is a great country and Serie A has a lot of room for growth, although Spain and LaLiga is a big pull. You can never say never."