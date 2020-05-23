LaLiga players may stall expected restart May 23, 2020 21:23 2:28 min beIN SPORTS Spain correspondent Jamie Easton explains that even though the Spanish government has cleared LaLiga to return in early June from the coronavirus lockdown, it may not be that simple. Interviews Football laliga Coronavirus -Latest Videos 1:10 min Lingard happy to start when time is right 1:07 min Spain's Prime Minister announces LaLiga restart 2:28 min LaLiga players may stall expected restart 3:00 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt 3:00 min Five-star Bayern fries flimsy Frankfurt in Munich 4:32 min Barca continues training as restart is confirmed 1:54 min Hertha fans enjoy Berlin derby at the pub 1:08 min Questions over Hummels and Sancho for Klassiker 2:58 min Bundesliga: Paderborn v Hoffenheim 1:22 min Bundesliga: SC Freiburg v Werder Bremen