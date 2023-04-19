The former Germany midfielder is only under contract with Los Blancos until the end of the season and had stated that he could retire this year.

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has played a big part in their success during his long spell at the club.

The 33-year-old suggested he is set to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

He said: "Everything is on the right track, but I also respect what the club wants: how and when it communicates.

"There is a good relationship that I have with the club over the years and this issue has already been discussed for a while."

Kroos said: "There is absolute trust on both sides. The club knew from the beginning that I was not going to do anything stupid.

"Theoretically, I could have signed for another team from January 1, but we didn't even start with this nonsense. There is a lot of trust there. I will most likely stay that way for a while."

Kroos produced a typically influential display in a 2-0 win in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Chelsea on Wednesday, with the holders securing a 4-0 aggregate victory.

On Thursday (AEST), Spanish publication AS reported that Kroos' team-mate Karim Benzema had agreed an extension to his contract at Madrid.