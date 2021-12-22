The reigning champion's woes continued as the host side came from behind to snatch all three points at Nuovo Los Carmenes.

Joao Felix put Diego Simeone's team ahead after just two minutes in Andalusia, but Darwin Marchis drew Granada level with a stunning individual effort before the in-form Jorge Molina completed the turnaround in the second half.

Despite another disappointment, Koke was adamant that the visitor could not be faulted and he is confident that, with persistence, it is only a matter of time before the tables turn in Atleti's favour.

"The situation is difficult, especially because of the last two defeats," Koke said. "We played good games and in two actions, we lost them.

"Today, the team has fought, given everything, and we cannot ask for more.

"Psychologically, the team has pulled forward and had chances. The victories are going to come because we are not going to stop trying."