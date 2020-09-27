Koeman thrilled that Fati acted on criticism September 27, 2020 23:56 1:33 min Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was extremely happy at how Ansu Fati reacted to crtiticism after the 17-year-old scored twice and won a penalty in a 4-0 win over Villarreal. Interviews Barcelona Villarreal Football laliga Ronald Koeman Ansu Fati -Latest Videos 4:03 min Pirlo admits Juve is still 'under construction' 3:40 min Ligue 1: Reims v PSG 3:40 min Tuchel 'not happy' despite PSG's win over Reims 1:33 min Koeman keeps a lid on Fati frothers 9:04 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich 4:30 min Suarez watch: Luis loving life at Atleti 1:33 min Koeman thrilled that Fati acted on criticism 1:31 min Premier League: Sheffield United v Leeds United 0:40 min Simeone delighted with Suarez debut for Atleti 1:31 min Leeds blunt Blades as Hammers nail Wolves