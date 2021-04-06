The Catalans moved within one point of leader Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, with third-placed Real Madrid a further two points back.

Atletico has dropped points in five of its past eight league fixtures, including Monday's (AEST) 1-0 loss to Sevilla, opening the door in the title race.

Barcelona makes the trip to the capital to play Madrid on Sunday (AEST), while Atletico meets fifth-placed Real Betis.

"I think the Clasico is always important," Koeman said. "Of course, it's maybe more important now because of the situation in the league, where we and Real Madrid are fighting against Atletico Madrid to win the title this season.

"Of course, it's an important game with two big, big teams in the world and of course it's an important result for us to get more possibilities to win the title."

Barcelona will enter the El Clasico in excellent league form, having won its past six LaLiga matches and going unbeaten across 19 matches.

Madrid is unbeaten in its past nine in the league and have won its past three LaLiga matches.

"It was really important to win tonight after the results in the league, to be more close to Atletico at one point now," Koeman said. "But also Madrid is close to them and will be really emotional until the end of the season.

"The team is working good. We're confident we can win the title but as we saw today, every game is difficult."