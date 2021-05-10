Koeman confident he'll coach Barca next season May 10, 2021 22:32 0:54 min Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman expects to remain in charge at Barcelona next season, with his side facing a three-way fight for the title. WATCH the LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Barcelona Football laliga La Liga Ronald Koeman -Latest Videos 1:23 min Cash-strapped Inter asks staff to forgo wages 6:57 min Iglesias stars as Betis wins thriller over Granada 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Burnley 1:30 min Fulham consigned to relegation by Burnley 0:54 min Koeman confident he'll coach Barca next season 2:06 min Cavani signs new Man United contract 5:25 min Juve faces Serie A expulsion over Super League 3:43 min Capello slams 'embarrassing' Juventus 6:43 min EFL Championship: Derby v Sheffield Wednesday 2:07 min EFL Championship: Cardiff City v Rotherham United