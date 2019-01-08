Well outside the box and with seemingly nothing on, the Argentinian spotted team-mate Louis Suarez's audacious 23rd-minute run.

HIGHLIGHTS: Suarez, Messi lift Barcelona past Getafe

A mere mortal may have dismissed the Uruguayan's surge as an overly ambitious foray into the penalty area, but not Messi. With the precision of a sniper, albeit looking the other way, the little master sent a pinpoint pass through six hapless defenders into the path of his team-mate and what is being lauded as one of the finest pieces of skill this season.

Even Suarez seemed slightly surprised to receive the pass, taking the ball right to the byline before having his acute shot saved by Getafe 'keeper David Soria.