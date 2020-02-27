Anything can happen when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in El Clasico, Fernando Hierro said.

Barca heads into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu top of LaLiga, having capitalised on Madrid drawing with Celta Vigo and losing to Levante in its previous two matches to go two points clear.

After a 2-1 home loss in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City, Zinedine Zidane's side has won just one of its past five games in all competitions.

While the form book therefore suggests Barca has the upper hand, Hierro – a five-time LaLiga and three-time Champions League winner with Madrid – believes it is impossible to anticipate the outcome of any match between the clubs.

"The most important thing, given the rivalry, is the joy everyone feels: the club, the fans. And how it really gives you a boost. But anything can happen in El Clasico, as we've seen," Hierro said. "We lost when we were LaLiga champions, we lost at home when we virtually had LaLiga wrapped up, we've won in Barcelona when nobody expected us to. There are no guarantees in El Clasico.

"The standings don't matter; your form doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if you're top of the table, or if you're LaLiga champions.

"They're special games. Anything can happen, and that's fantastic."