The Belgium star has damaged a rectus femoris muscle in his left leg, having reportedly failed to complete training.

It was hoped the problem was simply muscle fatigue, but tests have shown the former Chelsea forward has a more serious injury.

According to reports in Spain, Hazard could be out for up to six weeks, which would rule him out of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Atalanta on 24 February and perhaps make him a doubt for the return fixture on 16 March.

It is the latest in a succession of injuries that have blighted Hazard's time in Madrid since his €100million move from Chelsea in 2019.

The 30 year-old was out for nearly a month at the end of September and again from late November due to muscle issues. He was also unavailable for two weeks between the injuries due to a positive coronavirus test.

Hazard has only started 20 times in LaLiga, six of those coming this season, and scored just three goals. He has failed to complete a full 90 minutes in any match this season across all competitions.

Madrid, third in LaLiga and 10 points behind Atletico Madrid after playing a game more, plays Huesca away this week.