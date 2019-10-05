Hazard scores first goal as Madrid grounds Granada

The Belgium international lifted the ball over Rui Silva to get off the mark in his sixth match for the club, doubling the hosts' tally after Karim Benzema's early opener in Sunday's (AEDT) top-of-the-table clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

Substitute Luka Modric added another from range for Madrid but surprise package Granada pulled one back from the spot after Alphonse Areola gave away a penalty, then Domingos Duarte set up a tense finale with his close-range finish.

But Zinedine Zidane's men saw out their first win in three matches, James Rodriguez striking in stoppage-time, to move four points clear of Granada and city rival Atletico Madrid, which has a game in hand.