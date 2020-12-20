WATCH Eibar v Real Madrid LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Hazard has missed nearly 50 matches since joining Real from Chelsea in a deal worth up to €150 million ($241.6 million) in July 2019.

"We hope he will be back very soon," Zidane said ahead of the Spanish champion's trip to Eibar on Monday (AEDT).

"He is fine and he is almost completely recovered. He just needs a little more time. But he is training with us and he is very close to being able to get into the team and play."

Hazard, who was voted the Premier League's player of the year by his fellow players in 2015, was injured on 29 November (AEDT).

Zidane said it had been a difficult experience for the 29-year-old Belgian forward.

"These are difficult things to live with and I don't like to see that (players injured). But before these injuries at Real, he never had anything and he played very regularly."

Madrid has the chance to draw level with league leader Atletico Madrid on 29 points with a win against 13th-placed Eibar.