Guedes, Soler shine in seven-goal derby thriller December 20, 2021 23:19 6:57 min Valencia stars Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler both scored a brace as their side took out a pulsating Valencia derby, 4-3 over Levante. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Levante Valencia Football LaLiga Goncalo Guedes -Latest Videos 6:57 min Guedes, Soler shine in seven-goal derby thriller 0:54 min Arteta 'excited' to 'take Arsenal back to the top 0:30 min Premier League to continue after emergency meeting 0:53 min Xavi vows Barcelona must keep young sensation Gavi 1:49 min Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 0:50 min Peng Shuai denies making sexual assault claims 3:41 min Honours even in frenetic Istanbul derby 4:44 min Williams scores stunner as Athletic wins thriller 3:06 min Ancelotti not too disheartened despite Cadiz draw 4:43 min Ramos' substitution planned, PSG boss Poch says