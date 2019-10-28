Diego Martinez's side took advantage of the postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Alvaro Vadillo's second-half goal sealing all three points at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

The Andalusian side have enjoyed a remarkable return to LaLiga after two seasons in the second tier, winning six of its opening 10 games, including a memorable 2-0 victory over Barca on 22 September (AEDT).

With Barca not playing this weekend after its clash with Madrid was postponed, Granada was able to move a point clear at the top of the table.