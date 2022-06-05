WATCH LaLiga Play-Offs LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The visitors were already a goal to the good on aggregate in this Canarian Derby tie, and Gallego put an early dagger through the hearts of the home support when he scored inside four minutes with a header as Las Palmas failed to clear sufficiently from a corner.

Las Palmas initially thought the ball had been cleared off the line, but after receiving a nudge from the video assistant referee (VAR), the on-field referee awarded the goal in Tenerife's favour to make it 2-0 on aggregate.

Gallego scored his second from the spot in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the first half. Raul Navas left Victor Mollejo on the ground in the box after his elbow struck the Tenerife player, and VAR again found in the visitors' favour, awarding a penalty that Gallego gleefully scored.

Las Palmas gave itself a faint glimmer of hope Eric Curbelo nodded in from Benito Ramirez's corner, knowing that by scoring two more and drawing 3-3 on aggregate it would progress to the final courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.

But it wasn't to be and it Tenerife progresses to the final winning 3-1 across the two legs. There it will meet the winner of the tie between Eibar and Girona, which Eibar leads 1-0 on aggregate after a first leg away win on Saturday (AEST).

The final will also be played over two legs, the first on Sunday 13 June (AEST) before a return leg the following week on 20 June (AEST), with the winner set to earn its place in Spain's top flight.