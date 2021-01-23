WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Real Sociedad was on course for a hard-earned victory at Anoeta when Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal put it two to the good early in the second half.

But Betis threw on the 39-year-old Joaquin for the last 13 minutes and he turned the tide, providing a superb assist for Sergio Canales in the 85th minute before finishing himself in the second minute of stoppage-time.

Real Sociedad dropped to sixth as a result of the defeat, three points adrift of Barcelona in fourth, while Betis climbed to eighth on the table