Marseille in disarray ahead of Classique

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain, Monday 8 February from 7am AEDT

A chaotic week at Marseille culminates with the visit of bitter enemies PSG, who are seeking to avenge an ill-tempered 1-0 loss in September's reverse fixture in which Neymar was among five players sent off.

Academy director Nasser Larguet took charge of the midweek 2-2 draw at Lens, just 24 hours after the club suspended Andre Villas-Boas following his offer to resign over a transfer dispute.

Marseille's home game against Rennes last weekend was called off after several hundred angry supporters stormed the training ground, causing widespread damage and leading to 25 arrests.

Pochettino got the desired response after suffering his first defeat at Lorient, and will recall Neymar for the game at the Velodrome after the Brazilian missed the 3-0 victory over Nimes through suspension.

Zidane back for spluttering Madrid

Huesca v Real Madrid, Sunday 7 February from 2am AEDT

Absent for the past two matches after testing positive for coronavirus, Zidane knows Madrid's diminishing hopes of retaining its league crown likely require a staggering collapse from Atletico.

A 2-1 reverse against Levante, a third home defeat of the season, left the defending champion languishing 10 points behind Atletico having played a game more.

While Zidane will be back on the touchline, taking back the reins from his assistant David Bettoni, Eden Hazard has suffered the latest in a series of injury setbacks and is expected to be out for around a month with a thigh problem.

After papering over the cracks last term, Zidane's future hangs in the balance but an extended poor run could hasten the end of his second spell in charge.

Ronaldo seeks end to mini-drought

Juventus v Roma, Sunday 7 February from 4am AEDT

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus into a commanding position in the first leg of its Italian Cup semi-final with both goals in a 2-1 win at Inter Milan, but the Portugal star has failed to score in his past three league outings.

The Juventus striker, who turns 36 on Friday, has not gone four league games without a goal since November 2017, in his final year at Real Madrid. Despite the recent dry spell he remains the top scorer in Serie A this term with 15 goals, one above Romelu Lukaku.

Roma head to Turin a point above Juve in third and striving to keep in sight of the two Milan clubs.

Edin Dzeko could be back in the squad after patching things up with coach Paulo Fonseca who stripped the Bosnian of the captaincy following a row in the wake of last month's cup loss to Spezia.