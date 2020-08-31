The return between the two great rivals comes in April on matchday 30, when fans could be back at the Santiago Bernabeu with the title on the line.

Check out the full schedule for the new #LaLigaSantander season! ⚽️📅 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 31, 2020

Atletico Madrid will welcome Barca – which has endured a tempestuous start to Ronaldo Koeman's reign as manager due to Lionel Messi's transfer request and subsequent no-show for pre-season preparations – to the Wanda Metropolitano on 22 November, a month before the first Madrid derby of the season across town on 13 December.

Ateti's home derby comes on 7 March, while it faces Barca at Camp Nou on 9 May – the 35th matchweek.

Along with Getafe and Europa League winner Sevilla, LaLiga's big three will contribute to a staggered start to the campaign on account of their European involvement.

All five will sit out the opening weekend of September 12-13, with Atletico's scheduled home-match against Sevilla to take place in 12 January.

Real Madrid versus Getafe and Barcelona versus promotion play-off winner Elche, also part of the listed matchweek one schedule, will take place on suitable European competition dates in February and March next year.

Madrid then gets under way the following weekend at Real Sociedad, which will hope to have new marquee signing David Silva fit and available after the former Manchester City playmaker tested positive for COVID-19.

Sevilla, Barca and Atleti, owing to their somewhat contrasting experiences in the final stages of UEFA tournaments this month, will not begin LaLiga action until 27 September, with Koeman's side at home to Villarreal, Diego Simeone's men hosting Granada and Sevilla travelling to newly promoted Cadiz.

Segunda Division champion Huesca is away to Villarreal on the opening weekend, with Cadiz welcoming Osasuna.

LALIGA OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES:

Deportivo Alaves v Real Betis

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (rescheduled for January 12, 2021)

Barcelona v Elche (rescheduled for February/March 2021 on European competition dates)

Eibar v Celta Vigo

Cadiz v Osasuna

Granada v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid v Getafe (rescheduled for February/March 2021 on European competition dates)

Valencia v Levante

Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Villarreal v Huesca