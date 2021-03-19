Manuel Pellegrini's men sit nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla in the race for the UEFA Champions League, but a fifth win in six league games was the perfect response to last weekend's Seville derby defeat.

Betis remains sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Real Sociedad, which faces Barcelona on Monday (AEDT).

The home side was frustrated for long periods by Levante at Estadio Benito Villamarin, but was indebted to a moment of magic from midfielder Fekir with 20 minutes to play.

The FIFA World Cup winner with France collected the ball just inside the Levante half, spinning away from one challenge before beating three more opponents on a mazy 40-yard run, finishing through the legs of goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

It was Fekir's third league goal of the season, and only his 10th in total for Betis since his move from Lyon in 2019.

Juanmi put the result beyond any doubt just five minutes later with Betis's second, but not before Fekir missed a sitter to encapsulate his season in one match.