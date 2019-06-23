Promoted to the Segunda Division last season, Mallorca overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg of the play-off to clinch promotion back to the top flight with a 3-0 win.

Ante Budimir's neat finish got things started in the 21st minute and, spurred on by a raucous home crowd at Son Moix – with tennis great and Mallorca native Rafael Nadal in attendance – Vicente Moreno's side did not look back.

Despite dominating, it took Mallorca until the 62nd minute to level the tie, but it did so in style when experienced playmaker Salva Sevilla curled in a wonderful free-kick.

Deportivo was unable to cope with the onslaught, and Mallorca had its winner when substitute Abdon Prats hammered home from the edge of the box at the culmination of an excellent run.

Pablo Mari could have broken Mallorca's hearts in the closing minute, only to head wide from six yards out as Los Bermellones held on to ensure their six-season absence from LaLiga will come to an end.