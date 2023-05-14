Xavi's men headed to the RCDE Stadium knowing a derby victory would secure a 27th LaLiga crown and a superb display saw them put Espanyol to the sword as Lewandowski scored either side of Alejandro Balde's strike to give them a commanding lead at the break.

Jules Kounde added a fourth not long after half-time, which proved late strikes from Javier Puado and Joselu as mere consolations for Luis Garcia Fernandez's underwhelming host.

Barca clinches a first league title since the 2018-19 campaign with four games to play, with the success made even sweeter by the added bonus of deepening it fierce rival's relegation fears.

The visitor was ahead within just 11 minutes, Balde flying past Oscar Gil before picking out a cross for Lewandowski, who bundled in from point-blank range.

It was 2-0 shortly after, Balde turning from provider to finisher as he got on the end of Pedri's deft cross to tap home at the far post.

With the title in sight for Barca, the three points to seize it were essentially put beyond doubt before the break as Lewandowski turned in Raphinha's low cross.

Xavi's side rubbed further salt in the wounds after the interval, Frenkie de Jong lifting a delightful ball over the top for Kounde to nod past Fernando Pacheco.

The home side fought back through Puado's neat 73rd-minute chip and Joselu's cool stoppage-time finish, but it would matter little as Barca ran out comfortable winner to etch its name back on the famous trophy.