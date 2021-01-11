Elche v Getafe January 11, 2021 23:58 3:46 min LaLiga: Elche v Getafe Highlights Getafe Football Elche laliga -Latest Videos 2:21 min SPFL: Celtic v Hibernian 2:21 min Understrength Celtic held by Hibernian in thriller 1:33 min LaLiga: Huesca v Real Betis 3:46 min LaLiga: Elche v Getafe 2:22 min Lewandowski says Klopp is a genius 1:15 min Premier League announces 36 new coronavirus cases 1:30 min LaLiga: Cadiz v Alaves 2:03 min Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefield v Hertha BSC 1:25 min LaLiga: Real Valladolid v Valencia 1:35 min LaLiga: Levante v Eibar