The opening fixture in the rivalry will take place at Camp Nou on 25 October (AEST), 10 games into the new campaign, with the returning meeting to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on 21 March next year.
It remains to be seen whether Barca, who will start its season at home to Real Sociedad on the weekend of August 14-15, will still be able to call on Lionel Messi, whose contract with the Catalan club runs out at the end of June.
The 34-year-old is yet to commit to a new deal, though Barca president Joan Laporta has stressed his confidence an agreement will be reached.
Madrid, meanwhile, kicks off its season on the road against Deportivo Alaves. Los Blancos requested an away fixture to start 2021-2022 as redevelopment work continues at their Bernabeu home, meaning Carlo Ancelotti will have to wait a little longer for his first home match since returning to the Spanish club.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Atletico Madrid will start its title defence away at Celta Vigo.
The first Madrid derby, to be hosted by Los Blancos, will take place in December, with the second fixture – a potential title decider – scheduled for 9 May.
Barca will close out its season at home to Villarreal, with Madrid hosting Real Betis and Atleti travelling to Real Sociedad.
LaLiga 2021-22 opening day fixtures:
- Barcelona v Real Sociedad
- Cadiz v Levante
- Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
- Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid
- Elche v Athletic Bilbao
- Osasuna v Espanyol
- Real Mallorca v Real Betis
- Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano
- Valencia v Getafe
- Villarreal v Granada
Key matches (dates in AEST):
- Sevilla v Barcelona - 13 September 2021
- Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - 4 October 2021
- Barcelona v Real Madrid -25 October 2021
- Barcelona v Espanyol - 22 November 2021
- Real Madrid v Sevilla 29 November 2021
- Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - 13 December 2021
- Real Madrid v Barcelona - 21 March 2022
- Barcelona v Sevilla - 4 April 2022
- Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - 9 May 2022