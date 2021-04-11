Eibar v Levante April 11, 2021 03:12 1:29 min LaLiga: Eibar v Levante Highlights Eibar Levante Football laliga -Latest Videos 1:28 min LaLiga: Athletic Club v Alaves 1:32 min LaLiga: Getafe v Cadiz 3:58 min Leipzig runs riot at Bremen to keep pressure on 2:03 min Bundesliga: Stuttgart v Borussua Dortmund 2:03 min Knauff rescues Dortmund as it avenges Stuttgart 4:53 min Serie A:Parma v AC Milan 4:42 min Serie A: Spezia v Crotone 3:49 min Ligue 1: Strasbourg v PSG 4:37 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Barcelona 1:29 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v Chelsea