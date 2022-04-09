WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Vedat Muriqi's penalty settled a scrappy contest at Visit Mallorca Estadi, where Diego Simeone's side saw its six-match winning streak come to an end.

The reigning champion remains fourth on the table – three points behind second-place Sevilla – but has now won just twice in its past 11 away league meetings with Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Javier Aguirre's side climbed out of the relegation zone after ending a run of seven straight defeats.

Seeking a seventh straight league win and aiming to bounce back from a midweek UEFA Champions League defeat by Manchester City, Atletico dominated large periods of a stop-start first half.

Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann were narrowly off target but despite enjoying over two-thirds of the possession, the visitors were unable to turn their superiority into the opening goal of the contest.

Mallorca went close to breaking the deadlock within a minute of the restart. Brian Olivan, who last found the net on the opening day of this season, drew a smart save out of Jan Oblak with his 20-yard volley.

The hosts eventually opened the scoring midway through the second half, Muriqi confidently firing home from the penalty spot after Reinildo felled Pablo Maffeo in the box.

While Atletico continued to enjoy superiority in possession, it was unable to generate a threat to truly trouble Mallorca, which held on to complete only a fourth league double over Los Rojiblancos despite the loss of Iddrisu Baba to a head injury late on.