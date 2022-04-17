Courtois stunned by decisions after Madrid win April 18, 2022 00:13 2:38 min Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he was bemused by some of the decisions that went against his side as it fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Sevilla 3-2 in LaLiga. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Interviews News Real Madrid Sevilla Football LaLiga Thibaut Courtois -Latest Videos 2:43 min Lamela rues Sevilla's second-half slump 2:38 min Courtois stunned by decisions after Madrid win 2:02 min Tired Ancelotti reveals secrets of half-time talk 8:15 min LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid 7:40 min Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille 8:15 min Benzema does it again as Madrid stuns Sevilla 7:40 min Neymar and Mbappe seal tense Classique clash 1:44 min LaLiga: Granada v Levante 1:34 min LaLiga: Athletic Club v Celta Vigo 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle v Leicester City