Thibaut Courtois has signed a fresh five-year deal with Real Madrid, the club confirmed on Tuesday (AEST).

Real Madrid signed Courtois for £35 million, becoming La Liga's most expensive goalkeeper, surpassing the record set by Jan Oblak.

After a slightly less than convincing start to life in the Spanish capital, Courtois has established himself as the undisputed number one at the Bernabeu, registering 130 appearances in all competitions and keeping 52 clean sheets.

Following the signing, the 6ft 6' shot-stopper was presented with a jersey bearing his name and the number 2026 by club president Florentino Perez.