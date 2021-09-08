The 18-year-old joined on a six-year contract from Rennes in August in a deal reportedly worth up to €45million, the first time Madrid have spent money on a player since Eden Hazard signed from Chelsea for €100m in 2019.

Camavinga made 71 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and, at 18 years and nine months old, he is the youngest outfield player to feature in that many games in France's top flight since Basile Boli in 1985.

The teenager's breakthrough season with his former club came in 2019-20, attempting 105 tackles in top-flight football. Declan Rice (116) and Wilfred Ndidi (129) were the only players to attempt more across Europe's top-five leagues.

Despite a midfield that boasts Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde, Madrid's new signing declared he is keen to show coach Carlo Ancelotti what he can do.

"I'm ready to play now," Camavinga told reporters at a presentation on Wednesday.

"As I said before, it is true that I am a young player. Maybe I need time to adapt, maybe not. I feel ready.

"I have come to learn and then I have to show the coach that I am ready and enjoy playing time."

Camavinga made his senior France debut on September 8 last year, the youngest player to do so since Maurice Gastiger against Luxembourg 107 years ago.

Only Gastiger (17 years and five months) scored for Les Bleus at a younger age than Camavinga, who was 17 years and 11 months old when he netted against Switzerland last October.

Asked how the quality of midfield competition would impact upon him, Camavinga responded: "The competition from those players motivates me a lot.

"And I'm also going to learn a lot from those players, tactically and technically."