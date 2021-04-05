The LaLiga meeting between the sides – which finished 2-1 to Cadiz – was stopped for 20 minutes as Valencia's players left the field after an altercation between Diakhaby and Cala.

Gabriel Paulista and Kevin Gameiro attempted to defuse the situation before Diakhaby explained his version of events to referee David Medie Jimenez.

Valencia's players subsequently walked off the pitch, before returning to the field without Diakhaby, who asked to be taken off.

After the match had restarted, Valencia tweeted its version of events, stating Diakhaby had suffered a "racist insult".

Cadiz issued a statement on its club website, insisting any form of racism was not tolerated.

However, it also added they had no doubts over the honesty of its squad, with Cala having been picked up by television cameras pleading his innocence during the game.

Posting on their official Twitter account, Cadiz confirmed Cala will address the media after training on Wednesday (AEDT).