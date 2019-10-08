Denmark international Martin Braithwaite provided a stunning reminder of his scoring ability with an exceptional chipped goal in his side's 2-1 loss to Levante - a match marred by a controversial VAR ruling against the struggling home side.

EXCLUSIVE: Braithwaite on life at Leganes:

Last-placed Leganes has only managed two draws from its opening eight matches of the 2019-2020 season, but, with a crucial match against fierce rival Getafe looming, 'the cucumbers' will be hoping Braithwaite's stunning form will continue.