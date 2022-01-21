Betis hot streak continues with Espanyol thumping January 21, 2022 23:25 6:10 min Real Betis made it five wins in a row in all competitions with a 4-1 rout of Espanyol - Betis's second four-goal haul in LaLiga in the space of five days. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Espanyol Real Betis Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 4:01 min Kalinic stars as Verona beats Bologna 3:24 min Teenager scores on debut in Rangers Cup win 5:09 min Arminia Bielefeld stretches unbeaten run to five 1:07 min Klopp says Kellaher will start Carabao Cup final 6:10 min Betis hot streak continues with Espanyol thumping 5:07 min Derby delight for Hamburg 1:31 min Ruthless Kerr supasses Cahill in Matildas rout 1:30 min Barty had no expectations of Osaka meeting 1:30 min Defending champion Osaka stunned by Anismova 1:28 min Berrettini heaps praise on Alcaraz