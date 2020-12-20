Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had been under intense pressure at the start of December due to a run of poor results, but the win at Ipurua was the club's fifth on the bounce across all competitions and leaves it level with bitter rival and pacesetter Atletico Madrid, albeit Diego Simeone's team is ahed on goal difference and has two matches in hand.

Benzema looked in the mood right from the start of an action-packed first half, the striker scoring and then teeing up Luka Modric in the early exchanges, before also having an effort disallowed for offside soon after Kike Garcia's stunning effort gave Eibar a lifeline.

🔥 WOW! Kike punishes some slack @realmadrid defensive work with a SPECTACULAR strike! GAME ON! #EIBRMA is LIVE on beIN 2. pic.twitter.com/BDi6nOQKWv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 20, 2020

Eibar certainly had its chances to clinch what had seemed an unlikely draw, but failed to take its opportunities and was punished again when Benzema played through Lucas Vazquez to wrap up the points in stoppage time.