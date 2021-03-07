MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Atleti is the side in the ascendancy in Spain's top flight this season, but it has been second best in ots own city in recent years and could not end a poor sequence in this fixture.
Luis Suarez's 10th league strike against Madrid had appeared enough for a precious victory, yet missed chances came back to bite Diego Simeone's men as the long-serving Atleti coach was denied a club-record 309th win in the job.
Benzema, fit again to captain the side, marked his 371st LaLiga appearance – a record among Madrid's non-Spanish players – with an 88th-minute leveller to maintain the champion's interest in the title race.
Madrid stays third, five points behind Atleti, but Barcelona – winner against Osasuna on Saturday – is now within three of the leader, which has one win in five in all competitions.