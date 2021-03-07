Atleti is the side in the ascendancy in Spain's top flight this season, but it has been second best in ots own city in recent years and could not end a poor sequence in this fixture.

Luis Suarez's 10th league strike against Madrid had appeared enough for a precious victory, yet missed chances came back to bite Diego Simeone's men as the long-serving Atleti coach was denied a club-record 309th win in the job.

Benzema, fit again to captain the side, marked his 371st LaLiga appearance – a record among Madrid's non-Spanish players – with an 88th-minute leveller to maintain the champion's interest in the title race.

Madrid stays third, five points behind Atleti, but Barcelona – winner against Osasuna on Saturday – is now within three of the leader, which has one win in five in all competitions.