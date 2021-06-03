Bebe stars with brace as Rayo roars June 3, 2021 23:25 2:41 min Substitute striker Bebe starred with two quality goals as Rayo Vallecano won the first leg of its LaLiga promotion playoff semi-final 3-0 over Leganes. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Leganes Rayo Vallecano laliga Bebe -Latest Videos 4:06 min World Cup qualifier: Uruguay v Paraguay 0:40 min Serena bemoans ‘difficult press conferences’ 4:41 min World Cup qualifier: Bolivia v Venezuela 1:31 min Nadal eases past Gasquet to end French resistance 2:41 min Bebe stars with brace as Rayo roars 1:31 min Hrustic off the mark in routine Socceroos win 1:31 min Barty heartbroken after retiring against Linette 1:00 min Alexander-Arnold to miss Euro 2020 1:31 min Fired-up Federer sees off Cilic in style 0:39 min Laporta confirms Koeman to stay on as Barca coach