WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Eibar went into the contest unbeaten in three league meetings with the Galicians and have now kept four consecutive clean sheets against Oscar's side.

In an even game of few chances, Celta was unable to find a cutting edge even after Pape Diop received two bookings in the space of six minutes in the closing stages.

Celta has now failed to win any of its previous four opening-day games in the Basque County and has only come away with victory once in its past 11 trips to the region.

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar boasts an enviable record against Celta, having lost only once in eight home league games, keeping five clean sheets in the process.