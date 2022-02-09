Alves was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute following a VAR review after he caught Yannick Carrasco in the calf with his studs.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) competition committee announced on Wednesday that the veteran right-back had been handed a two-game ban because he "would not have had the opportunity to have won the ball" with his tackle.

FC Barcelona to appeal the two-game suspension given to Dani Alves for the red card he received in the match against Atlético Madrid pic.twitter.com/IKb8dj5a8v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2022

That would rule him out of the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday, as well as the trip to Valencia the following week.

However, Barca confirmed it would contest the decision with the appeals committee in the hope of having the suspension reduced.