The 35-year-old sees his contract with Paris Saint-Germain conclude at the end of the season and will reportedly decide his future after the World Cup in Qatar.

Should Messi become available on a free transfer, a host of clubs would likely be attributed with an interest in the Argentina international, and Romeu has made it clear Barca could afford a deal.

"As it would be on a free, surely it is something that we can do. But it'd be a technical decision, anyways," he said..

While Messi would not require a transfer fee if his deal with PSG reaches its conclusion, significant funds would be required on his wages.

He spent 21 years with Barcelona, scoring a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the senior side, prior to departing to PSG on a shock free transfer in August 2021.

After heavily investing in the squad in the transfer window, Romeu added further additions could be made in January.

"There is margin but we have made a very important effort this summer and if any complement was needed, we would have to study it," he said.