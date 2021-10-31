The centre-back was substituted after 70 minutes of the 1-1 LaLiga draw with Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on Sunday (AEDT).

The club confirmed Pique had discomfort in his calf and further tests have revealed a muscle strain that will keep him out of action "for the foreseeable future".

It means the 34-year-old is almost certain to miss the match in Ukraine on Wednesday and next Sunday's league visit to Celta Vigo, Barca's final game before the November international break.

‼️ INJURY NEWS



First team player Gerard Piqué has a calf strain and joins the injury list. pic.twitter.com/erK4ZleQ37 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2021

Pique scored the winner in the reverse fixture against Dynamo, a result that put the Catalans a point behind second-placed Benfica in Group E after three rounds of matches.

He has played 13 times this season in all competitions.

Barca is also likely to be without Sergio Aguero after the striker was taken to hospital for a cardiac exam, having felt dizzy before being taken off during the Alaves game.

However, there was better news on Sunday, with Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong all able to complete part of team training.