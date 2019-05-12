The LaLiga champion, knocked out at Anfield after letting slip a three-goal advantage from the first leg, seemed to still be struggling in the aftermath against an opponent aiming for a top-four finish.

Arturo Vidal capitalised on one of the few opportunities Barca carved out in a game played at a leisurely pace, with Ernesto Valverde's men in no mood to over-exert themselves having wrapped up the title two weeks earlier.

Lionel Messi forced an own goal by Djene Dakonam in the closing minutes to seal a result that allowed Valencia, which won at home against Deportivo Alaves, to leapfrog Getafe in the table.