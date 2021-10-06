After a tumultuous year, which ended with Lionel Messi leaving the club as the Catalans could not afford his contract, Barca's revenue was €631m. This fell well below the €828m set in the budget.

With expenditure of a record €1.136billion, up from €955m, Barca posted an operating loss of €505m, a net loss of €555m and a post-tax loss of €481m.

ℹ️ Barça commissioned a Financial Due Diligence to Deloitte with the aim of analysing the club’s results during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons and the first nine months of the 2020/21 season https://t.co/ZZn8O0MlKx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2021

The Blaugrana cited "falling revenues and the inability to contain spending" during the coronavirus pandemic.

🎙 Reverter: "This board has a credible plan that will make Barça the best club in the world"https://t.co/0yMEml2UnR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2021

However, Barca acknowledged it had calculated its loss even without the pandemic at €390m.

Its net debt subsequently stood at €680m, according to LFP criteria, although €122m of this was due to the investment in the Espai Barca project, which is renovating club facilities. Barca's bank debt was €533m.