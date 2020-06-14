WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

LaLiga clubs began to confirm their fixture dates across matchdays 32, 33 and 34 on Monday (AEST).

Leader Barca, which returned to action with a thumping 4-0 win over Real Mallorca on Sunday, is poised to play three games in the space of nine days.

It will travel to play Celta Vigo at Balaidos on 28 June, before a home clash on the following Wednesday with Atletico, whose city rival Real Madrid will be hoping to see Barca drop points.

A late Lionel Messi goal saw Barca triumph 1-0 over Atletico in December's reverse fixture.

Following the Atletico clash, Barca is away to Villarreal on 6 July.

That trio of matches comes after key clashes with Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao as part of a pivotal stint of the season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, is on the road against Espanyol on matchday 32, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

It plays at home to Getafe in their next contest before a testing away meeting with Athletic.