The long-time Barca captain has been a free agent since his previous deal expired on 1 July (AEST).

A fresh agreement on more reasonable financial terms for the cash-strapped Catalan club has been anticipated for some time, but barriers remain.

So scant are Barca's resources amid the coronavirus pandemic that LaLiga will not allow new players to be registered until space has been cleared for their wages.

That has meant delays for the club's 2021 signings, including Messi, due to his free agency.

The coming week has been mooted as potentially pivotal as the new season nears, with a breakthrough hoped for ahead of Monday's (AEST) friendly against Juventus.

Barca president Joan Laporta spoke on Monday as Emerson Royal was presented at Camp Nou, saying: "Regarding Leo, things are going well.

"We're trying to resolve the issues that need to be resolved. They're important, of course, but we're on it."

Despite the arrivals of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero, Messi is set to remain Barca's main man in attack.

He has been involved in 937 goals in 778 games for the Blaugrana, scoring at least 30 times in 13 consecutive seasons.

Messi has netted 10 or more LaLiga goals in a record 15 straight campaigns, making him the top scorer in the competition's history (474 goals).

Only rival Cristiano Ronaldo (476) has more goals in Europe's top five leagues.